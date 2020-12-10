Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires New Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,065.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 655,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,313,000 after purchasing an additional 599,078 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 218.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,788,000 after acquiring an additional 370,964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3,389.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 294,460 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 10.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,473,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,624,000 after acquiring an additional 140,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $120.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $121.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.44.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $553,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,377.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,862 shares of company stock worth $2,919,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.