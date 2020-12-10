Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of IXC opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $31.71.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

