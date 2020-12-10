Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires New Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 174.0% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $200.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.78. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $148.90 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $378,315.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,855.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,403 shares of company stock valued at $93,681,407 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Clorox in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.71.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

