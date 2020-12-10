Advisory Alpha LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,426,000 after buying an additional 320,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,881,000 after buying an additional 123,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 25,838 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 78,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.27. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $70.87.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

