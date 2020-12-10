Advisory Alpha LLC Buys New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 55.5% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $131.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.76.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,550. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

