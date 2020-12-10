Advisory Alpha LLC Buys Shares of 683 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 910,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after buying an additional 896,241 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $31,135,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $22,835,000. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,797,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,554,000 after acquiring an additional 410,291 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $20,331,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

