Advisory Alpha LLC Buys Shares of 788 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 788 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,638,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,273 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,045.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,815,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,121,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,439,000 after purchasing an additional 841,140 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,909,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,831 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

LSXMK stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $51.36.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

