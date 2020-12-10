Advisory Alpha LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,930 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

