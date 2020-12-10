Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $28,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $1,373,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

FSKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Securities began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

NASDAQ FSKR opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.91%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

