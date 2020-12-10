Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $28,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE MET opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

