Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $28,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in NIO by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

NIO opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

