Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $29,000 in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BGRN opened at $56.17 on Thursday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.32.

