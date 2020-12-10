Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $34,000 in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Total by 552.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,521,000 after buying an additional 877,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Total by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,899,000 after buying an additional 726,683 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $793,011,000 after buying an additional 523,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total Se has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

