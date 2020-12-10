Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $35,000 in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,950,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,731,000 after buying an additional 2,747,403 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% in the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,068,000 after acquiring an additional 421,722 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,013,000.

SCHB stock opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $90.14.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

