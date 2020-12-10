Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $36,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 221 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

Target stock opened at $174.07 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $181.17. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $372,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.