Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $40,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $137.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.22. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

