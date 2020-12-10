Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $51,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 567.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after purchasing an additional 93,517 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $3,439,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $10,117,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.21.

DOCU opened at $220.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.55 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.18.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,098 shares of company stock worth $19,980,496. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

