Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $51,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,210,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,055,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,828,000 after purchasing an additional 494,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.