Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $52,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF opened at $94.92 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $7,998,781.05. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,606.30. Insiders sold a total of 331,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,580,722 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.