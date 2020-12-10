Advisory Alpha LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,400,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,576,000 after purchasing an additional 871,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19,884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 589,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,276,000 after purchasing an additional 586,779 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,078,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 356,501 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $203.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $205.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

