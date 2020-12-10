Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,146,000 after buying an additional 97,892 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after buying an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,702,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

