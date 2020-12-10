Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Corteva by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,033 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $337,375,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Corteva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,926 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,718,000 after purchasing an additional 459,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

