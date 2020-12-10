Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Shares of ES opened at $86.02 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

