Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after buying an additional 2,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter valued at about $890,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.8% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 308,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 32,617 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Colony Credit Real Estate news, General Counsel David A. Palame bought 10,000 shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 84,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLNC opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLNC. ValuEngine raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

