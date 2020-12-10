Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.9% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $253.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.33 and its 200-day moving average is $216.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $257.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

