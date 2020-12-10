Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after buying an additional 2,030,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 2,004,886 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after buying an additional 927,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after buying an additional 912,395 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,631,000 after buying an additional 907,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $173.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,230 shares of company stock worth $12,512,988 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

