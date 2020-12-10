Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,427,000 after purchasing an additional 454,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,356,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 189.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,808,000 after purchasing an additional 185,527 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,756,000 after purchasing an additional 185,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,296,000 after purchasing an additional 180,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $384.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $388.11 and a 200 day moving average of $392.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.08 and a 1-year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $624,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $839,750 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

