Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 687.1% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 364,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after buying an additional 318,578 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $20,041,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,420,000 after buying an additional 143,718 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 414.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after buying an additional 142,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 553.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 162,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 137,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $99.51 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $101.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.14.

