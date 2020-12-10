Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases New Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Lomas Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $11,721,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 7.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 36.9% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 46.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,347,000 after purchasing an additional 344,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV opened at $135.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

