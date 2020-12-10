Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases New Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDK opened at $160.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.26. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.15 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.