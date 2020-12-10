Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 220 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,648,000 after buying an additional 296,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after buying an additional 1,897,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $242.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. ValuEngine cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

