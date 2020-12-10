Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases New Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $2,312,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 315.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 130.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $318.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $338.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.79.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

