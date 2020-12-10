Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fullen Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

