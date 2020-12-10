Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 273 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

TROW stock opened at $151.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $154.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

