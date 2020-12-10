Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases Shares of 1,259 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 29.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $57,000. CX Institutional increased its position in General Motors by 377.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $60,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $46.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.39.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $23,340,917.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,641.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,310,697 shares of company stock valued at $56,291,079. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

