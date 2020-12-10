Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases Shares of 1,936 Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 65.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 97.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

CCL stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.23.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

