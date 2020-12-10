Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases Shares of 441 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,810,000 after buying an additional 1,652,188 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of GILD opened at $60.82 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.63.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

