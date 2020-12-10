Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 39,544 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,544 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $89.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $90.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.