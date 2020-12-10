Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 790,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,917,000 after buying an additional 397,611 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 378,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 384.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after buying an additional 212,843 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $45.33.

