Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $135.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.96.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.