Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after acquiring an additional 959,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,691,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,099,000 after buying an additional 188,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cerner by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after buying an additional 394,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,122,000 after buying an additional 183,130 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Cerner by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 1,737,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,589,000 after buying an additional 92,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

