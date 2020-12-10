Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $270.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.35. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

