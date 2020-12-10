Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Datadog by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $141,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $187,818.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,871.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,591,074 shares of company stock valued at $161,387,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $89.12. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,187.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

