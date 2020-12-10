Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 210.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 70.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 141,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 58,483 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 1,829.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 72,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 75,000 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $6,891,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty stock opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.10. GCI Liberty, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $95.63.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $7.98. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 161.18% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GCI Liberty, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLIBA shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GCI Liberty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA).

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.