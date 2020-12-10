Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

IFRA opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40.

