Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 288.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 292,025 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,611,000 after purchasing an additional 177,131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 859,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,871,000 after acquiring an additional 111,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 249,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 422.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

MGE Energy stock opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.46.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $135.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.