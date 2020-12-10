Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,337,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 93,778 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 83,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,197,000 after acquiring an additional 79,580 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,394,000 after acquiring an additional 41,268 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $136.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.36. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

