Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 164.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 35,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $853,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.