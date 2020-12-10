Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) versus Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Head to Head Survey

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Gold Resource pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Agnico Eagle Mines pays out 144.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gold Resource pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gold Resource has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 21.54% 7.22% 4.10% Gold Resource 0.19% 0.15% 0.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Agnico Eagle Mines and Gold Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 2 6 1 2.89 Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus target price of $86.38, indicating a potential upside of 22.07%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Gold Resource.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Gold Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Gold Resource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $2.49 billion 6.87 $473.17 million $0.97 72.95 Gold Resource $135.37 million 1.76 $5.83 million $0.09 36.78

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource. Gold Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agnico Eagle Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Gold Resource on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 2.9 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico. Gold Resource Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

