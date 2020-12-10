Alane P. Barnes Sells 13,741 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $85,606.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,826.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BCRX opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.94.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 3,786,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,883,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after buying an additional 2,111,426 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,530,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,943,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,766,000 after buying an additional 1,276,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCRX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

