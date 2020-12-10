Alane P. Barnes Sells 13,741 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $85,606.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,826.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of BCRX opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.94.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCRX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.
